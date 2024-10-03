Nahid Islam recognised in 'TIME100 Next 2024' list

At just 26, Nahid has already made an indelible mark on Bangladesh’s political landscape. A sociology graduate, he became a leading figure in a nationwide student movement that spearheaded the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nahid's rise to prominence followed a harrowing personal experience. He endured torture at the hands of the country’s notorious intelligence services, which only fueled his resolve.

Following his ordeal, Nahid took center stage, delivering the students' bold demand: Hasina must resign. “No one thought she could be toppled,” he remarked, reflecting on the dramatic turn of events.