Nahid Islam recognised in 'TIME100 Next 2024' list
Nahid Islam, adviser on posts, telecommunications, and information technology, has been recognised in Time Magazine’s prestigious “TIME100 Next 2024” list.
The announcement, made on the magazine’s website on Wednesday, recognises 100 emerging leaders across fields like entertainment, politics, activism, and business who are shaping the future.
At just 26, Nahid has already made an indelible mark on Bangladesh’s political landscape. A sociology graduate, he became a leading figure in a nationwide student movement that spearheaded the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Nahid's rise to prominence followed a harrowing personal experience. He endured torture at the hands of the country’s notorious intelligence services, which only fueled his resolve.
Following his ordeal, Nahid took center stage, delivering the students' bold demand: Hasina must resign. “No one thought she could be toppled,” he remarked, reflecting on the dramatic turn of events.
After weeks of relentless protests, Hasina fled the country on 5 August, marking a historic victory for the student-led movement.
But Nahid’s work is far from over. Now part of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, he faces the formidable task of repairing a deeply eroded democratic system, one damaged by Hasina’s 15-year authoritarian rule.
Nahid is one of two Gen Z advisers in the administration, tasked with connecting the government to the aspirations of a younger generation eager for change.
“We should understand the pulse of the new generation,” Nahid stressed. Calling for an end to the political violence that has long destabilized Bangladesh, he added, “We need to move on.”