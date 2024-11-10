Revenue of 26 RHD bridges exceed costs, yet toll remains

The Meghna and the Meghna-Gomti bridges of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway were constructed at the cost of about Tk 3 billion, but the government earned about Tk 370 billion in toll from these two bridges as of August this year. These bridges were opened to traffic three decades ago and toll collection is still on.

Toll is being collected at 26 bridges, mostly medium-sized, across the country despite the earnings already exceeding construction costs by several fold, according to data of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) until August.

Sometimes people demonstrate against toll, but the Awami League government, ousted by the student-people mass uprising, showed no compassion. Rather, they decided in 2014 to collect toll from all bridges that exceeded 200 meters in length.

Toll contributes to a rising vehicle fare and cargo transportation costs. Like indirect tax, the toll is collected equally from everyone irrespective of their economic condition. The Awami League government could not collect direct taxes like income tax from rich and affluent people. Public spending also increased due to huge expenses and many unnecessary projects. But pressure falls on people to mitigate these costs. Thus power, gas and water tariff, fuel and fertiliser prices were hiked. In 2013, Sheikh Hasina also instructed to collect toll from all potential highways.