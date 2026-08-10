Foreign minister at briefing: Dhaka seeks enabling environment to advance Bangladesh–India ties

Bangladesh has urged India to help create a conducive environment for advancing relations between the two neighbouring countries. The message was conveyed during Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi’s first courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday morning.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman disclosed the matter to journalists at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the afternoon, following the meeting at the prime minister’s secretariat.

He said emphasis had been placed on creating the kind of “enabling environment” necessary to take bilateral relations forward.