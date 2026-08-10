Indian high commissioner calls on PM
Dhaka asks Delhi to expedite Hasina extradition, return Hadi killers
The extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the return of Osman Hadi murder accused were among the key issues discussed between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Monday.
“Bangladesh hopes that India will expedite the process of extraditing Sheikh Hasina,” said a press release issued by the PM’s Press Wing after the meeting.
At the same time, the request to India to return to Bangladesh the killers involved in the murder of Shaheed Osman Hadi has been reiterated.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi paid the courtesy call on the prime minister at his office at the Secretariat around 11:00 am.
Dinesh Trivedi formally assumed office after presenting his credentials to former president Mohammed Shahabuddin on 25 June.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman welcomed Trivedi at the beginning of the meeting.
The Indian high commissioner briefed the prime minister on his experience during his first two months in Dhaka, said Shahadat Shadhin, the prime minister’s deputy press secretary.
The meeting covered a range of important bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India.
The prime minister stressed the need to create a suitable environment to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
This was Trivedi’s first meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir were present during the meeting.
India appointed Trivedi, a former Indian railway minister and health minister and a veteran politician from West Bengal, as its 16th High Commissioner to Bangladesh in April replacing Pranay Kumar Verma.
Dinesh Trivedi formally assumed office after presenting his credentials to former president Mohammed Shahabuddin on 25 June.
Trivedi has already held meetings with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed as part of his diplomatic engagements in Dhaka.