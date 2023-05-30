JS goes into budget session Wednesday

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget for the next fiscal year (FY24) on 1 June. The parliament is expected to pass the proposed budget on 25 June.

The possible budget size of Taka 7,61,785 crore would aim at taming inflation and maintaining the higher GDP growth trajectory, said a finance ministry official.

The government this time is eying to attain a growth rate of 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year (FY24) while to contain the inflation rate around 6.5 percent. The total investment target in the next year will be 33.8 per cent of GDP.