Fuel crisis: Farmers struggling to access oil for agricultural machineries

Farmers are increasingly struggling to secure fuel for agricultural machineries amid the ongoing fuel crisis, raising concerns over irrigation and the upcoming harvest season.

Md Asgar, a farmer from Pomra Union in Rangunia Upazila of Chattogram, cultivated nearly three acres of Boro paddy this season. Over the past week, he visited local markets several times in search of diesel but managed to obtain it only once, receiving just four litres against a demand for 10. He even paid an additional cost of Tk 20 per litre.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday, he said most diesel outlets remain closed, and even when open, supply falls short of demand.

A similar account was given by Md Alamgir, a farmer from neighbouring Sarafbhata Union. He noted that as paddy enters the critical period of grain formation, insufficient irrigation could severely damage crops. Despite visiting markets daily, he is unable to procure the required amount of diesel.

Farmers across the country, from districts including Chattogram, Jamalpur, Patuakhali, Rajshahi, Gazipur, Barguna, Sylhet, Faridpur, Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari, report a similar situation to Prothom Alo on Wednesday and Thursday.