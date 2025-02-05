Reform commission recommends setting ‘capital city govt’ like Delhi

Its recommendations said a federal government controlled “capital city government” like that of India’s Delhi could be formed taking into consideration the population and services required for such a huge number of people. There will be an elected legislature and local government like other provinces.

The area of “capital city government” could be formed with Dhaka city, Tongi, Keraniganj, Savar and Narayanganj.

Earlier in the day, the reform commissions on the public administration and judiciary submitted their reports with recommendations to the interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at noon.