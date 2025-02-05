Public admin
Reform commission recommends setting ‘capital city govt’ like Delhi
The Public Administration Reform Commission has recommended constituting a federal government controlled “capital city government” like Delhi in India.
Chief Advisor’s deputy press secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam divulged this information at a media briefing at the State Guest House Jamuna Wednesday afternoon.
The reform commission in its recommendations also proposed transforming four divisions into four provinces. Besides, it proposed decreasing the number of ministries and directorates to 25 and 44 respectively.
Its recommendations said a federal government controlled “capital city government” like that of India’s Delhi could be formed taking into consideration the population and services required for such a huge number of people. There will be an elected legislature and local government like other provinces.
The area of “capital city government” could be formed with Dhaka city, Tongi, Keraniganj, Savar and Narayanganj.
Earlier in the day, the reform commissions on the public administration and judiciary submitted their reports with recommendations to the interim government’s Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at noon.
The cabinet division issued a notification about formation of six reform commissions including the public administration in October last year.
Of those, reform commissions on the constitution, electoral system, anti-corruption commission and the police submitted their reports on 15 January.