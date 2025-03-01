What does National Citizen Party mean by 'Second Republic'?

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a political party led by the young leaders of the July mass uprising, aims to establish a 'Second Republic' in the country. The party's convener, Mohammad Nahid Islam, announced this during the party's inaugural event on Friday. However, it is unclear to many what the party truly means by 'Second Republic.'

The concept of a 'Second Republic' is closely associated with the history of France. It is also linked to the histories of several other countries, including Poland and Costa Rica. It refers to a political idea that has been used in different contexts in various countries. In general, it denotes the process of changing the previous system of governance and adopting a new political arrangement or framework, which can occur through revolution, uprising, or other forms of transformation.

For example, France, once a monarchy, underwent the French Revolution between 1789 and 1799, which led to the fall of the monarchy. During the revolution, in 1792, France declared its first republic. The first republic lasted until 1804, after which the monarchy was reinstated. The monarchy continued until 1848, when the Second Republic was declared. The Second Republic lasted until 1852. Despite its brief duration, the 'Second Republic' remains an important chapter in French history. France, after several shifts in governance, is now under its Fifth Republic.