Bangladesh celebrates Christmas Day

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas in the country, as elsewhere across the world, this morning amid festivities and enthusiasm, reports UNB.

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christians, is annually celebrated all over the world on the 25th of December — commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is a time when family, friends and relatives get together to celebrate the day with colourful lights and Christmas trees decorated at homes.

Christmas carols and hymns are being sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches.