Advisory Council approves proposals to amend two EC laws

The Advisory Council today, Thursday, approved proposals to amend the Election Commission Secretariat Act, 2009, and the Election Officers (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, to ensure free, fair and impartial elections.

Proposals to amend several revenue-related laws under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) were also approved by the Advisory Council.

The approvals came at a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in the city's Tejgaon area with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

After the meeting, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in the city this afternoon.