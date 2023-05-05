Bangladesh, India review progress of Katihar-Parbatipur-Baranagar 765KV transmission line

India is seeking a corridor to supply electricity from Katihar, Bihar to Bornagar of Assam through Parbatipur in Dinajpur of Bangladesh under the Katihar-Parbatipur-Baranagar 765 KV high power interconnection transmission line project, said official sources.

They also said India has a plan to generate electricity through different hydropower projects by building dams on different rivers and take the electricity to the India’s north-western part from the north-eastern using Bangladesh as a corridor.

Bangladesh already said it is committed to supporting the implementation of the Katihar-Parbatipur-Boronagar transmission line.

Officials said there are huge legal, implemental, operational and security issues that need to be addressed by Bangladesh as a lower riparian country.

But India said the Katihar-Parbatipur-Boronagar transmission line is not specific to any hydro project and no riparian issues are involved with the proposed transmission line.