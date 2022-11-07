Remittance via legal channels and the scope of digital technology

We welcome everyone here today. We want an inflow of remittance through legal channels. This will boost our foreign exchange reserves. All over the world, the price of essential commodities is on the rise. This has started to have an impact on our country too. Under these circumstances, importance must be placed on strengthening foreign currency reserves. Our workers are scattered in various countries all over the world. Today's discussion focuses on how they can send their remittance back home easily through digital means.

Shawkat Hossain

The British government passed an immigration law in 1894, giving scope for people from this subcontinent to legally work there. But the remittance or the labour migration that we talk about in Bangladesh now, began from the mid-sixties and is based in the Middle East. At the time, worker recruitment was more or less informal. It was after the independence of Bangladesh that workers were taken to the Middle East from Bangladesh, but the government did not play a role here. In 1976 the Manpower Export Bureau was set up and from then on, workers were formally sent overseas, mostly to the Middle East. And since then, basically, remittance officially made contribution to our economy.

It was during the outbreak of Covid that the general people realised the importance of remittance. Everyone is aware of the benefits of the increased inflow of overseas remittance during the pandemic. Broadly speaking, remittance is the most important of the four sources of our foreign currency. With a decrease in reserves, our main hope lies in remittance.

Though remittance had begun to come in formally at the time, hundi was a big problem. For long there had been no proper rules and regulations about how long it would take for the banks to deliver the remittances sent by the overseas workers. After Dr Farashuddin became the governor of Bangladesh Bank, he introduced and implemented certain regulations in this regard. The banks realised that remittance must be sent speedily. As to whether hundi was actually decreased or not, is a matter that calls for research. Actually, new and different methods of hundi are emerging.

Certain factors are important regarding remittance. These include easy methods of remittance, having the legitimate papers, delivering the money speedily to the beneficiaries and the exchange rate. After the misbehaviour faced by the remittance-heroes at the airport, it is hard to imagine that they will spend more to send their money back home thorugh legal channels. Firstly, they are having to go overseas to work as we have failed to provide them with employment in the country. After that, we do not treat them well. So how can be demand patriotism from them?

When we have been talking about remittance coming in through legal channels all these days, we have been referring to the banking system. Now MFS or Mobile Financial Services have emerged in this sector. As it is, MFS has become the most important means for taking financial services to people's doorsteps. Now they are taking remittance to the doorstep too. Remittance is coming to the country through MFS institutions.