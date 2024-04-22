PM Hasina to visit Thailand Wednesday, 6 deals, MoUs to be signed

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Thailand on a five-day state visit on Wednesday.

Six agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be inked during the visit.

This will be the first-ever visit at the level of head of government from Bangladesh to Thailand since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Thailand recognised Bangladesh in October 1972.

Several senior officials of the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo that the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the Government House on 26 April.

Following the talks, the two countries are likely to ink MoUs on defence, energy cooperation, tourism sector cooperation and mutual cooperation in customs issues and consent letters on visa exemption for official passport holders and free trade.