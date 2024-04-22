PM Hasina to visit Thailand Wednesday, 6 deals, MoUs to be signed
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Thailand on a five-day state visit on Wednesday.
Six agreements and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are likely to be inked during the visit.
This will be the first-ever visit at the level of head of government from Bangladesh to Thailand since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Thailand recognised Bangladesh in October 1972.
Several senior officials of the foreign ministry told Prothom Alo that the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the Government House on 26 April.
Following the talks, the two countries are likely to ink MoUs on defence, energy cooperation, tourism sector cooperation and mutual cooperation in customs issues and consent letters on visa exemption for official passport holders and free trade.
Following the talks, the two countries are likely to ink MoUs on defence, energy cooperation, tourism sector cooperation and mutual cooperation in customs issues and consent letters on visa exemption for official passport holders and free trade
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo that the prime minister will go to Thailand on 24 April. Alongside holding bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Thailand, she will also join the 80th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). She will deliver a speech at the session on 25 April.
The foreign ministries of Bangladesh and Thailand issued a joint statement last week on the upcoming visit of prime minister Shiekh Hasina.
The visit is significant for both Bangladesh and Thailand as it will open new windows of cooperation between the two friendly countries, said the statement.
The prime minister will also meet Thailand's king Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at the Palace.
On 25 April, the under-secretary-general of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjabana will call on the prime minister.
Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, PM's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and state minister for commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu will also be part of the Bangladesh delegation.