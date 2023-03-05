Global partnership must be meaningful for LDCs: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the global partnership must carry a meaning to the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) like Bangladesh so no challenge could upset their progress to attain developing countries status.

“We, the graduating LDCs, want to make sure that no challenges can further slow down our graduation momentum,” she told a conference titled “Sustainable and Smooth Transition for the Graduating Cohort of 2021”.

The premier said the graduating countries like Bangladesh were making all possible efforts to mitigate such challenges by developing their domestic capacity and enhancing competitiveness.

Bangladesh jointly organised the event with Lao PDR and Nepal held at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on the sidelines of 5th United Nations Conference on LDCs (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

Sheikh Hasina said, “We are focusing on increasing our productive capacity, accelerating structural transformation, developing human capital, boosting the private sector, investing in institution building, digitalising utility services, and ensuring equity for our growth dividends. We hope to do our part as in the Doha Programme of Action”.

She added: “However, for our success, there is no alternative to a meaningful global partnership, as she placed five priorities in this regard.