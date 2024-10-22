157 more Bangladeshis repatriated from Libya

One hundred and fifty seven more stranded irregular Bangladeshi migrants returned home from Libya today, Tuesday.

The repatriation has taken place under the joint initiative of the foreign ministry, Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a foreign ministry’s press release said.

They returned home in a chartered Buraq Air flight (UZ 0222), which landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:25am on Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, the repatriated migrants were received by the officials of the foreign ministry and IOM at the airport.