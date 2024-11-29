Police say 25-30 people involved in killing lawyer Saiful 

According to the police, 25 to 30 people participated in the attack, while four were directly involved in hacking Saiful. Eight suspects have already been arrested, and a manhunt is underway to nab the other attackers. Also, seven more people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in attacks on the police.

The violence erupted after the Chattogram court rejected the bail plea of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of the Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, around 12:30 pm on the day. When he boarded the prison van, his supporters blocked the way and staged a protest there. The police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members used batons and sound grenades to disperse them, which led to clashes.

A group of lawyers brought out a rally in protest against the vandalism of vehicles and attacks. Multiple witnesses said while returning from the procession, Saiful Islam stumbled and fell. The armed individuals then hacked him to death.