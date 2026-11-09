I take responsibility for child deaths from measles: Health Minister

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain has taken responsibility for the deaths of children from measles. He said it was his failure, not that of his government. However, he was making efforts to address the situation.

The health minister made the remarks at an event organised at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute on Monday afternoon. He was the chief guest at the event, held to inaugurate the institution’s newly constructed four-storey steel building.