PM declares firm stance against siphoning off money
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday (17 June) announced his government’s firm stance against the siphoning off money abroad, stressing that public money belongs to the people and should be used to improve their lives and change their fortunes.
“We will take a tough position from today against those who have laundered money from this country and those who want to siphon off people’s money abroad,” he said while addressing a programme marking the inauguration of the third-phase Family Card distribution programme at the Victoria High School ground in Sreemangal.
The Prime Minister said the country’s people should also remain vigilant so that no one can siphon off the country's wealth.
“If we all keep our eyes and ears open, no one will be able to launder the country's assets abroad. We will work together and use that money to change the lives of our people,” he said.
When Tarique Rahman asked whether people will stand with the government in that effort, thousands of attendees, including tea workers and local residents, responded in unison with a resounding “yes.”
Calling for collective commitment, he said, “Let our pledge on this joyous day be one thing: work for the country and put Bangladesh first.”
The Prime Minister also coined a new slogan, saying: “We will work, we will build the country. Bangladesh first, Bangladesh for all.”
"We have seen over the past 17 years how public money was siphoned out of the country. Instead of being spent on the people, it was sent abroad by a political group," he said.
Referring to opposition’s questions about funding government’s welfare initiatives, Tarique Rahman said some people often ask where the money for Family Cards and Farmers' Cards would come from. "I want to tell them that we will no longer allow people's money to be siphoned abroad," he said.
He said public funds will be used for the welfare of citizens and the development of the country.
"People's money will be spent on the people. It will be used for the country's development and for changing the fate of its citizens. So, there will be no shortage of money, Insha-Allah," the Prime Minister said.
The programme, organised by the Ministry of Social Welfare, began with recitations from the Holy Quran and other religious scriptures. The national anthem and the BNP party song were also played.
The Prime Minister personally handed over Family Cards to 10 women representing beneficiary families before formally inaugurating the third phase of the programme by pressing a button.
He also distributed grants of Tk 200,000 each as housing support for tea workers, scholarships for children of tea workers and financial assistance cheques for people with disabilities.
Referring to the government's welfare initiatives, Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh is both the first and last address of its citizens and the government's sole objective is to improve the lives of the people.
“We have to build this country ourselves. The 400 million hands of our 200 million people must be turned into productive hands. Only then can we transform Bangladesh,” he said.
The Prime Minister also warned people against what he described as attempts to spread misinformation about government’s welfare programmes.
Addressing those who question the funding of the Family Card and Farmers’ Card programmes, he said the assistance distributed among tea workers, students and people with disabilities on Wednesday was being provided from public funds.
Referring to allocations for Family Card and Farmers’ Card programmes in the proposed 2026-27 national budget, Tarique Rahman criticised those describing the budget as anti-people despite the government's decision to remove duties on 60 essential products.
“You have seen that though we have allocated funds in this budget for ordinary working people, some have refused to accept it. We have allocated funds for mothers through the Family Card programme, for farmers through the Farmers’ Card scheme, for persons with disabilities, for students and for improving healthcare services,” he said.
The Prime Minister lamented that the opposition is comparing the budget to “chanachur”, saying such remarks undermine efforts to improve people's lives.
“This is a people’s budget. Through these allocations, we want to change the lives of our citizens. We have set aside funds for healthcare, for farmers and for ensuring that our children receive the best possible education. Yet some describe it as an anti-people budget,” he said.
Tarique Rahman also noted that the government has withdrawn duties on 60 essential commodities but said a political party was still portraying the budget as anti-people.
“When a budget contains measures for the welfare of citizens and relief for consumers, can those who oppose it truly claim to be friends of the people? The answer is no,” he said, urging people to remain alert to what he termed efforts to create confusion and instability, both inside and outside Parliament.
“If those who want to create unrest get the opportunity, it will become difficult to continue programmes like Family Card, support for persons with disabilities, assistance for poor students and tax relief on essential commodities,” Tarique Rahman said.
He stressed that public unity is essential to sustaining development and protecting democracy. “If people remain united, no conspiracy can succeed and no one will be able to undermine democracy in Bangladesh,” he said.
The Prime Minister also claimed that forces opposed to democracy had historically worked together despite public differences, while the BNP had always stood by the people.
“The greatest strength of the BNP is the people. That is why we always say that the people are the source of all power,” he said.
Recalling past political struggles, Tarique Rahman said late BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had never left the people during difficult times.
“Bangladesh was her first address and her last address. We are the soldiers of Khaleda Zia,” he said.
State Minister for Social Welfare Farzana Sharmin, Moulvibazar district BNP Convener Faizul Karim Mayun, lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional Secretary Kamal Uddin Biswas and beneficiaries Shiuly Rani Das and Wajeda Begum also spoke at the programme with Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Minister AZM Zahid Hossain in the chair.