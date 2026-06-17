PM declares firm stance against siphoning off money

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday (17 June) announced his government’s firm stance against the siphoning off money abroad, stressing that public money belongs to the people and should be used to improve their lives and change their fortunes.

“We will take a tough position from today against those who have laundered money from this country and those who want to siphon off people’s money abroad,” he said while addressing a programme marking the inauguration of the third-phase Family Card distribution programme at the Victoria High School ground in Sreemangal.

The Prime Minister said the country’s people should also remain vigilant so that no one can siphon off the country's wealth.