'Development of Bangladesh conventional, not surprise'

The economic developments in Bangladesh are not a paradox, nor have they taken place surprisingly; rather, they have come about in a conventional way, through the coordination of different factors.

Experts came up with the observation at an event to mark the launching of a book – 50 years of Bangladesh: Economy, Politics, Society and Culture – at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) office in Dhaka on Thursday.

Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow of the CPD, conducted the programme, where CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, among others, spoke.

The speakers highlighted a coordination between collective and individual initiatives in the country.