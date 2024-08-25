China committed to developing ties with Bangladesh: Envoy
The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has welcomed the interim government and congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on his assumption as its chief adviser.
During a courtesy call on the chief adviser on Sunday, the ambassador also stressed the support for the interim government to build a poverty-free and democratic, prosperous Bangladesh.
Ambassador Yao said that China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, respecting the development path independently chosen by the Bangladesh people.
China is determined to encourage and engage with the relevant parties in Myanmar for a cease fire, so as to create amicable conditions for the early repatriation of displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar.
It expects that Bangladesh would realize unity, stability, development and prosperity at an early date. No matter what changes have taken place in the domestic situation of Bangladesh, China’s commitment to develop China-Bangladesh relations remains unchanged.
The ambassador said China and Bangladesh are traditional friendly neighbours and comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. The bilateral relationship sets up a model of mutual respect, cooperation for win-win results for developing countries.
China firmly supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, maintaining national unity and stability, and playing a more significant role in international and regional affairs.
China is about to import fresh mangoes from Bangladesh, expedite the negotiation for a free trade agreement, optimise the China-Bangladesh investment agreement, encourage local currency settlement in bilateral trade and support Chinese enterprises in investing in Bangladesh.
Ambassador Yao also noted that both China and Bangladesh are at a crucial stage of development and revitalization, with enormous potential for cooperation. China stands ready to share its experience in reform and development with Bangladesh, implement the agreements and consensus reached by the two sides, and push forward pragmatic cooperation in various sectors.
China is about to import fresh mangoes from Bangladesh, expedite the negotiation for a free trade agreement, optimise the China-Bangladesh investment agreement, encourage local currency settlement in bilateral trade and support Chinese enterprises in investing in Bangladesh.
He expressed his country’s commitment to working with Bangladesh to organise and carry out activities for the “China-Bangladesh Year of People-to-People Exchanges” in 2025. China will also maintain visits and exchanges at all levels and in various sectors, elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height.
Ambassador Yao reiterated that China is determined to encourage and engage with the relevant parties in Myanmar for a cease fire, so as to create amicable conditions for the early repatriation of displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar.