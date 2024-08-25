China committed to developing ties with Bangladesh: Envoy

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has welcomed the interim government and congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on his assumption as its chief adviser.

During a courtesy call on the chief adviser on Sunday, the ambassador also stressed the support for the interim government to build a poverty-free and democratic, prosperous Bangladesh.

Ambassador Yao said that China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs, respecting the development path independently chosen by the Bangladesh people.