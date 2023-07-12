Police ‘confine’ BNP leader in his in-law’s residence for 3 hrs

The police have allegedly obstructed a district-level BNP leader at his father-in-law’s place for three hours in Savar upazila of Dhaka on Wednesday, in an effort to refrain him from joining a central rally in the capital.

The leader – Khorshed Alam, joint secretary of Dhaka district BNP and former senior joint secretary of district Jubo Dal – was eventually freed when the police withdrew the confinement around 1:00pm.