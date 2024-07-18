3 killed, several hundred injured in Dhaka
At least three people have been killed in clashes between protestors and the police-RAB in Uttara and Badda in the capital.
Two people have been killed in Uttara and one in Badda. Several hundred people have been injured in these two areas.
Physicians said two protestors have died in Uttara and a pedestrian died in the middle of clashes in Badda.
An official at Rampura Farazi Hospital said he is a microbus driver.
As students of BRAC University expressed solidarity with 'complete shutdown' of the protesting students for quota reform and wanted to block roads in the Merul Badda area, they clashed with police. Later, students of several institutions including East West University joined them. Chase and counter-chase continued between two sides.
Meanwhile, the deceased named Dulal Matbor was taken to the Farazi Hospital at around 12:00pm. Confirming this information, the hospital's deputy manager Rubel Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said about 200 students injured in the clashes have been brought to the hospital. Many of them have been released after primary treatment. They are the students of several educational institutions including BRAC University and East West University.
Clashes have been taking place between protesting students and the police-RAB since morning in Uttara. At least two people have been killed in the clash.
Uttara Modern Medical College professor Sabbir Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "A student who died from clashes was brought to the hospital at around 12:00 pm.
Later, the hospital authorities said the deceased is a student of Northern University.
Hospital authorities said he was brought dead. Later, family members took away the body.
Many of them have been released after treatment, he said adding about 30 students have been undergoing treatment till 3:00pm.
He also said they are struggling to accommodate so many injured people.
Orthopedics expert at Uttara Crescent Hospital, Mahmudul Hasan, said over 400 injured protesting students have taken treatment. A protestor has died. His identity could not be known.
Physician Mahmudul Hasan also said of the injured, 10-12 have received eye injuries. They have been sent to Bangladesh Eye Hospital.
Protesters in Uttara of the capital clashed with the police and RAB after 11:00 am on Thursday.
Prothom Alo's Gazipur correspondent from the spot said students from various private universities, colleges and schools gathered at the Zamzam tower at around 11:00 am.
Later, when they in procession tried to go to the main road, police and RAB tried to disperse them, resulting in break out of the clashes.