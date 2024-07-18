3 killed, several hundred injured in Dhaka

At least three people have been killed in clashes between protestors and the police-RAB in Uttara and Badda in the capital.

Two people have been killed in Uttara and one in Badda. Several hundred people have been injured in these two areas.

Physicians said two protestors have died in Uttara and a pedestrian died in the middle of clashes in Badda.

An official at Rampura Farazi Hospital said he is a microbus driver.