March for unity reveals organisational power; yet doubt over ‘unity’

The goal of the March for Unity programme organised by Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee was to give a message on unity, and no political party including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joined the event. No representatives of student organisations were there either.

However, the Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee think they have been able to show their organisational power and capacity through this programme.

The Students Against Discrimination has been calling themselves the representative organisation of all parties that participated in the movement against the fascist rule of Awami League, but questions have been raised from various quarters following the March for Unity rally held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on 31 December.

BNP’s joint secretary general Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie raised questions on why a rally had to be held in the name of March for Unity at a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Chattra Dal. He said is such a rally, speeches in the name of unity not helpful to conspirators, looters and fascists?