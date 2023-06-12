Home ministry to get authority to issue NID, EC loses it

Mahbub Hossaion said in accordance with the proposed law, the NID registration activities will be run by the security services division of the home ministry. There will be an office for registrar. The registrar will be the chief of this office.

According to the new law, any citizen will get citizen certificate or a number immediately after birth. This number will remain unchanged. When a citizen will get this number, he or she will not require any other number for identity.

Replying to newsmen, the cabinet secretary said all information related to NID registration will be shifted to the new office of registrar.

In answering to another question, he said those, who have already received NID, will remain valid.