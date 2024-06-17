Cowhide being sold at highest price of Tk 800-900
Cowhide per piece is being sold at the highest cost of Tk 800-900 at Posta in the capital following sacrificial of animals.
Comparatively rawhide of a small cow is being sold at Tk 200 to 700 while a goathide is being sold at Tk 10.
Md Shahadat Hossain, a wholesaler at Posta area, speaking to Prothom Alo, said preservation of a rawhide will cost over Tk 300 as other expenses including wages of workers have increased.
The price of salt-cured cowhides has been set at Tk 55-60 per square foot in the capital this year, which was Tk 50-55 last year. The price per square foot has been raised Tk 5 from the price last year.
On the other hand, the price of salt-cured cowhides has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq ft outside the capital, which was Tk 45-48 last year. The highest price has been raised by Tk 7.
The price of salt-cured castrated goat (khashi) hide has been set at Tk 20-25 while goat hide is set at Tk 18-20.
As per the set price, a mid-size of 25 sq ft salt-cured hide is supposed to be Tk 1,375 to Tk 1500. If Tk 250 for salt, wages and other expenses are deducted, the price of the hide is supposed to be Tk 1,125 to Tk 1,250.
In the last year, a cowhide of mid-size was sold at Tk 700-800 at Posta of Old Dhaka. The price outside Dhaka was low. How big the cow is, the hide was sold at the highest price of Tk 300. In Sherpur of Bogura, a mid-size cowhide was sold at Tk 400-500.
The higher price of rawhide of sacrificial animals was the last in 2013. The price of cowhide per sq ft was Tk 85-90. Afterwards, the price of hide started to fall gradually due to various reasons. The price of hides of sacrificial animals collapsed in 2019. Failing to get the minimum price, hides were thrown onto the streets and buried. Hides worth Tk 2.42 billion were damaged. In the following year, the government took some steps and there were no untoward incidents. But the price of hide decreased to Tk 35-40.