Cowhide being sold at highest price of Tk 800-900

Cowhide per piece is being sold at the highest cost of Tk 800-900 at Posta in the capital following sacrificial of animals.

Comparatively rawhide of a small cow is being sold at Tk 200 to 700 while a goathide is being sold at Tk 10.

Md Shahadat Hossain, a wholesaler at Posta area, speaking to Prothom Alo, said preservation of a rawhide will cost over Tk 300 as other expenses including wages of workers have increased.