Fuel price hike hits transport sector hard

The transport sector has suffered the very first shock from the recent fuel price hike as the authorities increased bus fare up to 22 per cent.

The authorities are yet to increase fares of freight vehicles, but the owners have already started collecting extra fare from the clients.

The common people fear that the rise in transport fare would intensify the ongoing pressure on the consumer goods market further.

The launch fare was not hiked on Saturday, but a decision is expected to be made in this regard by the next one or two days. Transportation of commodities via river routes will also be costly.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway is mulling increment of fare as they are not interested to linger their losing streak.

Motorcycle is being considered as a type of public transport since the introduction of ride sharing apps. The fuel price hike also pushed up the ride sharing expenses. The car owners are now worried about the increased cost of fuel in addition to regular family expenses.

According to the energy ministry, the transport sector consumes 65 per cent of total fuel in Bangladesh. Almost all public transports and goods-carrying vehicles here are run by diesel.

Low and fixed income people are main clients of public transport and the highest ever fuel price hike has now put them in a tight corner.