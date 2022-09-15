Institutions meant to protect democracy grow weak: TIB

The anti-graft watchdog came up with the assessment at a virtual press conference, marking the international day of democracy which is being celebrated across the globe on Thursday.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said democracy is facing challenges globally. There have been opportunities for democratic advancement in Bangladesh, but those remain untapped due to different sorts of setbacks.

A party established its monopoly in the political arena through the last two national polls. A question will remain there about the credibility of the upcoming elections if the important political parties do not join it, he added.