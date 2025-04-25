Requested ACC to investigate about ex-APS Moazzem: Adviser Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud also spoke about reform initiatives, elections, politics and activities at his two ministries.

Asif Mahmud, a former student of Dhaka University, played a significant role in the July mass uprising. Later, he took oath as an adviser of the interim government on 8 August last year and appointed another DU student Moazzem Hossain as his APS on 14 August.

The ministry on 21 April this year informed the media about releasing Moazzem from the post. An amended notification on the next day, however, said Moazzem was relieved of his duties as he applied for resignation.

Some people raised allegations against Moazzem before and after his discharge.

Asked about this, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo, “The corrected notification has been published. Probably you have got a copy of the resignation letter too. The resignation letter was possibly submitted to our ministry on 25 March. I accepted the resignation after the Eid holidays. The Public Administration Ministry notification mentioned about release. The corrected notification has been put up online. It has been written there that the release is because of the resignation application. There was a miscommunication. When Moazzem was appointed, he told me he would leave this job (APS) whenever he would get a permanent job. His viva-voce for a bank job is knocking at the door. There is the BCS written exam too. That is why Moazzem applied for resignation and I accepted that.”