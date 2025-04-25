Requested ACC to investigate about ex-APS Moazzem: Adviser Asif Mahmud
Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives of Bangladesh and Youth and Sports Affairs Ministries Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has requested the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the corruption allegations brought against his former Assistant Personal Secretary Moazzem Hossain.
“Since he no longer works for the ministry, that is why there is no scope to conduct an investigation at the ministry level. He is an independent person. From that point, we requested the ACC to investigate the matter,” he said.
The adviser of the interim government said this in an interview with Prothom Alo at his official residence in the capital’s Hare Road on Friday afternoon.
Asif Mahmud also spoke about reform initiatives, elections, politics and activities at his two ministries.
Asif Mahmud, a former student of Dhaka University, played a significant role in the July mass uprising. Later, he took oath as an adviser of the interim government on 8 August last year and appointed another DU student Moazzem Hossain as his APS on 14 August.
The ministry on 21 April this year informed the media about releasing Moazzem from the post. An amended notification on the next day, however, said Moazzem was relieved of his duties as he applied for resignation.
Some people raised allegations against Moazzem before and after his discharge.
Asked about this, Asif Mahmud told Prothom Alo, “The corrected notification has been published. Probably you have got a copy of the resignation letter too. The resignation letter was possibly submitted to our ministry on 25 March. I accepted the resignation after the Eid holidays. The Public Administration Ministry notification mentioned about release. The corrected notification has been put up online. It has been written there that the release is because of the resignation application. There was a miscommunication. When Moazzem was appointed, he told me he would leave this job (APS) whenever he would get a permanent job. His viva-voce for a bank job is knocking at the door. There is the BCS written exam too. That is why Moazzem applied for resignation and I accepted that.”
Request to ACC
Prothom Alo asked him whether he thinks there should be a neutral investigation against him, especially because allegations of various irregularities including lobbying, involvement in transferring officials in exchange for money and others have been raised against him?
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said, “There should be an investigation and we have already told the ACC about this. Since he no longer works for the ministry, that is why there is no scope to conduct an investigation at the ministry level. He is an independent person. From that point, we requested the ACC to investigate the matter.”
The adviser further said his ministry also sought complaints from general people about Moazzem.
“But we haven’t received any credible complaint… ACC is an independent organisation. We requested them to conduct an investigation. Not only this, we requested an investigation against the personal secretary to the health adviser too.”
Moazzem Hossain and health adviser Nurjahan Begum’s personal secretary Tuhin Farabi were also released on 21 April.