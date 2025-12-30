Public holiday tomorrow: Offices to remain closed, certain services exempted

A three-day state mourning will be observed from tomorrow, Wednesday, following the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. In addition, a general holiday has been declared for her janaza tomorrow, Wednesday.

Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the caretaker government, announced this in a address to the nation today, Tuesday, at noon.

He said, “On the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I have declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow for her janaza.”