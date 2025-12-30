Public holiday tomorrow: Offices to remain closed, certain services exempted
A three-day state mourning will be observed from tomorrow, Wednesday, following the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. In addition, a general holiday has been declared for her janaza tomorrow, Wednesday.
Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the caretaker government, announced this in a address to the nation today, Tuesday, at noon.
He said, “On the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I have declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow for her janaza.”
Later, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification declaring a government holiday tomorrow under an executive order. The notification stated that the government has declared 31 December (tomorrow, Wednesday) a public holiday in observance of the death of the former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Offices to remain closed and exemptions
According to the notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain closed during the holiday.
The following are exempted from the holiday:
A. Emergency services, such as electricity, water, gas, and other fuel supplies; fire service; port operations; sanitation activities; telephone and internet services; postal services; and vehicles and staff involved in these services.
B. Hospitals and emergency services, along with staff engaged in these services.
C. Doctors and medical staff, as well as vehicles and personnel carrying medicines and medical equipment.
D. Offices engaged in essential work.
The notification also stated that Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary instructions regarding banking operations, and the Supreme Court will provide directives regarding court activities.