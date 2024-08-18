Elections after necessary reforms in state system, Chief advisor to foreign diplomats

The chief adviser briefed diplomats of different countries and resident representatives of the United Nations’ agencies in Dhaka.

Later, press secretary to chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam briefed newspersons about the outcome of the meeting.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-people movement on 5 August, the interim government, led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in on 8 August. After assuming office, Dr. Yunus briefed foreign diplomats today for the first time.

Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser informed the diplomats that the main task of the interim government is now to bring the law and order situation to normalcy.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Yunus said the situation started to get normal, while he welcomed the probe team of the United Nations to conduct a fair investigation into the incidents of killing took place during the quota reform movement.

Terming the 5 August mass uprising the ‘Second Independence’, he said Bangladesh has started a new journey. He sought full cooperation of all in reconstructing the country.

