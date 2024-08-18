Elections after necessary reforms in state system, Chief advisor to foreign diplomats
Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus Sunday said a free, fair and participatory election will be arranged in the country as soon as possible after bringing necessary reforms in state system.
“The main task of the present government is to arrange a fair election as soon as possible. But, before that, a conducive environment must be created by brining major reforms in judiciary, civil administration, law enforcement agencies and mass media,” he told a meeting with diplomats at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.
The chief adviser briefed diplomats of different countries and resident representatives of the United Nations’ agencies in Dhaka.
Later, press secretary to chief adviser, Shafiqul Alam briefed newspersons about the outcome of the meeting.
After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of student-people movement on 5 August, the interim government, led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in on 8 August. After assuming office, Dr. Yunus briefed foreign diplomats today for the first time.
Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser informed the diplomats that the main task of the interim government is now to bring the law and order situation to normalcy.
Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Yunus said the situation started to get normal, while he welcomed the probe team of the United Nations to conduct a fair investigation into the incidents of killing took place during the quota reform movement.
Terming the 5 August mass uprising the ‘Second Independence’, he said Bangladesh has started a new journey. He sought full cooperation of all in reconstructing the country.
* More to follow ...