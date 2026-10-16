World Food Day
Food on the plate, but is it nutritious and safe?
On a morning in Sutrapur, Dhaka, Sabbir, a university student living in a shared mess, walks from one Grocery shop to another with a shopping bag in his hand. He checks the prices of rice, lentils and cooking oil before turning towards the vegetable stalls. At the fish market, he pauses, weighs the prices against his limited budget and eventually moves on to the egg seller.
His shopping list is longer than what his wallet can afford. He decides to leave some items behind and buy smaller quantities of others. By the time he returns to his mess, he has managed to buy food for the day—but not everything he had planned.
For Sabbir and countless families across Bangladesh, buying food has increasingly become an exercise in compromise. Some cut back on fish and meat; others skip fruits or choose cheaper alternatives. Even after bringing food home, another concern remains: is it safe to eat?
The struggle is no longer simply about putting food on the table. It is about whether people can afford nutritious meals and whether the food they consume is safe.
Observed on 16 October every year, World Food Day marks the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Since 1981, the day has highlighted the global fight against hunger and the need to ensure food security for all. In Bangladesh, however, a fundamental question remains: when food is available, why do so many people still struggle to access adequate, nutritious and safe meals?
More food, yet persistent insecurity
Bangladesh has made considerable progress in agricultural production. Yet increased output does not automatically translate into food security for every household. Food may be available in markets, but families without sufficient purchasing power cannot necessarily afford it.
Floods, excessive rainfall, crop losses, unstable employment and inflation further complicate the situation, particularly for vulnerable communities whose livelihoods depend on daily wages or agriculture.
According to the FAO's Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) Bangladesh Country Brief, published on 4 September, 2026, approximately 18.1 million people in Bangladesh could face acute food insecurity between September and December 2026, compared with an estimated 15.3 million during May–August. High inflation, declining purchasing power and flood-related livelihood losses were identified as contributing factors.
The figures underline an important distinction: food security is not simply about producing enough food nationally. It also depends on whether people can obtain that food when they need it.
When a day labourer's income falls, the family's meals may become smaller or less diverse. A low-income household might manage to buy rice but struggle to afford fish, eggs, milk or fruit regularly. Farmers who lose crops to natural disasters may also find themselves unable to purchase sufficient food.
The challenge, therefore, lies in addressing poverty and insecure livelihoods alongside agricultural production.
Rising prices, shrinking diets
For low-income families, rising food prices can quickly turn everyday shopping into a difficult balancing act. A large share of household income already goes towards food. When the prices of rice, lentils, cooking oil and vegetables increase, families may have little choice but to reduce spending elsewhere—or compromise on what they eat.
A Prothom Alo report citing a World Food Programme (WFP) survey found that 24 per cent of the population surveyed experienced food insecurity. Among the ultra-poor, the figure was 46 per cent. The report also noted that 71 per cent of surveyed households identified rising food prices as a major concern. These figures reflect the survey period and should not be interpreted as current prevalence rates.
The consequences extend beyond household budgets. Fruits, milk and animal-source foods are often among the first items families reduce or eliminate. Fruits such as oranges have also become increasingly difficult for some consumers to afford. For families with children, providing a varied and nutritious diet becomes an even greater challenge.
Rice and potatoes can help satisfy hunger, but they cannot, on their own, meet all nutritional requirements. The body needs proteins, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients for healthy growth and functioning.
Food security must therefore be measured not only by the availability of staple grains but also by the affordability of fish, eggs, milk, pulses, vegetables and fruits.
Children bear the nutritional burden
Among the most troubling consequences of food insecurity is inadequate nutrition during early childhood. The first few years of life are critical for physical growth, brain development and the development of the immune system. Insufficient dietary diversity during this period can have lasting consequences.
A UNICEF report published on 6 June, 2024, titled Child Food Poverty: Nutrition Deprivation in Early Childhood, estimated that nearly two-thirds of children under five in Bangladesh—approximately 10 million—experienced child food poverty. The report found that these children did not receive the minimum dietary diversity recommended for adequate nutrition. Approximately one in five faced severe child food poverty, consuming food from only one or two food groups.
Child food poverty is not simply a matter of eating too little. It also reflects the absence of essential nutrients and variety. A child may feel full after eating rice, yet still lack adequate nutrition if the diet regularly excludes eggs, fish, pulses, milk, vegetables and fruits.
UNICEF's preliminary findings from the 2025 Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) paint a similarly concerning picture. Only 35 per cent of children aged 6–23 months received minimum dietary diversity, while just 30 per cent received a minimum acceptable diet.
These findings point to a challenge that cannot be solved through awareness alone. Families also need the financial means to purchase nutritious food. Maternal health, access to healthcare, safe water, sanitation and appropriate childcare all influence children's nutritional outcomes.
Making nutritious foods affordable, strengthening maternal and child nutrition programmes, and expanding school-based nutrition initiatives are therefore essential steps towards improving children's well-being.
When food itself becomes a health risk
Affordability is only one side of food security. The other is safety.
Food purchased from a market may satisfy hunger, but contamination or adulteration can turn an everyday meal into a potential health risk. Harmful chemicals, unauthorised ingredients, unsafe dyes and contamination caused by unhygienic production or storage can all compromise food safety.
A Daily Star report published on 3 February, 2026, citing data from the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, found that 571 of 1,713 food samples tested during the 2024–25 fiscal year had irregularities involving adulteration, contamination or nutritional standards. This represented approximately 33.3 per cent of the samples examined.
The tested products included pickles, sauces, chips, puffed rice, fruit drinks, mustard oil, butter, soybean oil and honey.
These findings do not mean that one-third of all food products in Bangladesh are unsafe; they relate specifically to the samples tested during that fiscal year. Nevertheless, they highlight the importance of stronger monitoring and consistent quality control.
Food safety must be maintained at every stage, from production and processing to transportation, storage and sale. Regular inspections, stronger laboratory capacity, transparent publication of test results and effective action against violations are essential. Consumers must also have accessible ways to report suspected adulteration and seek accountability.
For families already struggling to afford food, unsafe products create an additional burden: they must worry not only about whether they can buy enough food, but also about whether what they buy will harm their health.
Beyond hunger: A shared responsibility
Ensuring food security in Bangladesh requires a coordinated approach that connects agricultural production with affordability, nutrition and food safety.
Low-income households need better access to fairly priced essential foods and effective social safety-net programmes. Farmers need affordable production inputs, adequate fertiliser supplies, fair prices for their produce and support when natural disasters destroy their livelihoods. Better storage, transportation and supply-chain management can also help reduce waste and improve access to food.
At the same time, stronger food safety enforcement and targeted nutrition programmes are necessary to protect consumers, particularly young children and other vulnerable groups.
World Food Day serves as a reminder that food security cannot be judged solely by how much a country produces. The more important questions are whether families can afford adequate meals, whether children receive the nutrients they need and whether the food reaching consumers is safe.
Bangladesh's progress in agricultural production is significant, but the challenge remains far from resolved. Rising prices can push nutritious food beyond the reach of low-income households, children can suffer from inadequate dietary diversity, and food safety violations can undermine public health.
Building a hunger-free Bangladesh requires more than filling stomachs. It demands a food system in which nutritious meals are affordable, safe and accessible to everyone—not a privilege reserved for those who can afford them.
Sources: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), UNICEF, Prothom Alo, WFP, The Daily Star.