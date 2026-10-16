Food on the plate, but is it nutritious and safe?

On a morning in Sutrapur, Dhaka, Sabbir, a university student living in a shared mess, walks from one Grocery shop to another with a shopping bag in his hand. He checks the prices of rice, lentils and cooking oil before turning towards the vegetable stalls. At the fish market, he pauses, weighs the prices against his limited budget and eventually moves on to the egg seller.

His shopping list is longer than what his wallet can afford. He decides to leave some items behind and buy smaller quantities of others. By the time he returns to his mess, he has managed to buy food for the day—but not everything he had planned.

For Sabbir and countless families across Bangladesh, buying food has increasingly become an exercise in compromise. Some cut back on fish and meat; others skip fruits or choose cheaper alternatives. Even after bringing food home, another concern remains: is it safe to eat?