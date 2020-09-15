Obaidul Quader launches Joy Bangla telemedicine app

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader formally inaugurated the operation of Joy Bangla telemedicine app at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

Under the auspices of Awami League’s science and technology affairs sub-committee, the telemedicine app has been developed to reach healthcare free of cost to people across the country through mobile application, reports BSS.

“Joy Bangla telemedicine app adds a new dimension to the country’s health sector. Using the application, patients can consult with physicians through video calls to receive necessary healthcare free of cost,” Quader told at the virtual launching ceremony from his official residence on parliament premises.