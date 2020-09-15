Obaidul Quader launches Joy Bangla telemedicine app

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader formally inaugurated the operation of Joy Bangla telemedicine app at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.
Under the auspices of Awami League’s science and technology affairs sub-committee, the telemedicine app has been developed to reach healthcare free of cost to people across the country through mobile application, reports BSS.
“Joy Bangla telemedicine app adds a new dimension to the country’s health sector. Using the application, patients can consult with physicians through video calls to receive necessary healthcare free of cost,” Quader told at the virtual launching ceremony from his official residence on parliament premises.
He said information of patients will be stored in the app so that it can be used for research in future.
The AL general secretary said before the 2008 general elections, AL declared electoral pledge of building a hunger and poverty free ‘Digital Bangladesh’ with the optimum utilisation of information and communication technology (ICT) at the golden jubilee of the country’s independence in 2021.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced a vision of establishing a knowledge-based society having a strong footing in economy with the flourishing of ICT, he said and added that the vision has turned into reality before 2021.