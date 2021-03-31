Obaidul Quader receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, reports UNB.

After getting vaccinated, the minister, also Awami League general secretary, posted seven photos on his verified Facebook account.

Quader took the vaccine shot at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at 10:30am.

On 28 January, the Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out at five hospitals in the capital and later across the country on 7 February.