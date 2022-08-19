President Hamid urges all to maintain communal harmony

President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday urged all to maintain communal harmony, a long tradition of the country, forgetting religious or ethnic differences.

The president said this as a delegation of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust paid a courtesy call on him at his official residence, Bangabhaban, in the capital city marking the Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, an annual Hindu festival that falls on the birthday of Sri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.