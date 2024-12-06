Indian propaganda won’t do any harm to us: Adviser Sakhawat
Shipping, labour and employment affairs adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain has said Indian propaganda against Bangladesh will not cause any harm to the country and its people.
“We will not suffer any harm from any Indian propaganda against us. We have everything, including medical facilities and a huge market, here,” he said.
Sakhawat Hossain was speaking to the media after visiting the cargo yard and immigration at the Benapole customs and land port station in Jashore today, Friday.
Speaking about the condition of business and commerce in Kolkata of West Bengal in India, the adviser said hotel business in Kolkata is not doing well. In fact many businesses are not doing well there. The business there was dependent on Bangladesh.
He further said that Bangladeshi were the second largest group of people travelling to India from around the world. The neighbouring country earns a huge sum economically from this sector. The people of Bangladesh will not go there if they forbid it.
“Historically we are living together; the country is united. There is no division of majority and minority among us. We never differentiated among the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist,” the shipping, labour and employment affairs adviser stated.
Sakhawat urged the people not to fall for any provocation.
Jahsore deputy commissioner Azaharul Islam and Benapole land port, customs and local police officials were present during the visit.