Indian propaganda won’t do any harm to us: Adviser Sakhawat

Sakhawat Hossain was speaking to the media after visiting the cargo yard and immigration at the Benapole customs and land port station in Jashore today, Friday.

Speaking about the condition of business and commerce in Kolkata of West Bengal in India, the adviser said hotel business in Kolkata is not doing well. In fact many businesses are not doing well there. The business there was dependent on Bangladesh.

He further said that Bangladeshi were the second largest group of people travelling to India from around the world. The neighbouring country earns a huge sum economically from this sector. The people of Bangladesh will not go there if they forbid it.