PM Hasina condemns attack on Gaza hospital

She urged the world leaders to spend the money, used in producing arms, for food, health and development of the children.

"We want peace as it gives prosperity while the war brings destruction. So, we don't want war rather peace. We always work for establishing the peace," she said.

She also said the world witnessed beginning of Russia-Ukraine war last year and now sees the Israeli attack on Palestine.

People and children are being killed both in the Palestine and Israel, the premier said.

In such way, she said the children are becoming orphans losing their parents and the parents are losing their children in the war.

"We know their pain as we two sisters had become orphans in 1975," she said.

The prime minister said they had seen the dreadfulness of the war for themselves during the War of Liberation in 1971.

"I had seen by my own eyes the bodies lying down at different parts of Dhaka city," she said.

She said she and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana were in forced exile abroad six years.

"Spending time as refugee, without knowing when we could return to our country, was the most painful. So, we don't want war rather peace" she said.