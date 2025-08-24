Ishaq Dar claims unresolved 1971 issues were settled twice
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that two out of three unresolved issues related to 1971, including an apology for the genocide, have already been settled twice.
He made this remark on Sunday afternoon after holding a meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka.
When asked about discussions on unresolved issues at the foreign ministers’ meeting, Ishaq Dar said, “On the matter of unresolved issues, what I want to say is that the first settlement took place in 1974."
"The document of that time is historic for both countries. Later, General Pervez Musharraf came here (to Bangladesh) and publicly and openly addressed the matter. So, it has been settled twice — once in 1974, and again in the early 2000s," he added.