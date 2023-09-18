Titas uses minister's name to provide gas connection, inquiry ordered

Silver Knit Composite Textile Limited applied for a gas connection to establish an export-oriented industrial plant in Gazipur. On the application form's top corner, the Managing Director (MD) of Titas Gas, Haronur Rashid Mullah, commented, "Recommended from the minister's office, please see."

The application was submitted in November 2021, and the MD of Titas commented on it a year later in November 2022. Subsequently, the MD of Titas sent the application form to the Deputy Managing Director (Gazipur), and the company was later granted a gas connection.

On 24 August, one Abdul Latif filed a complaint with the Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office regarding this incident, particularly concerning the use of the minister's name for recommending the gas connection. In his complaint, he also leveled accusations against the MD of Titas.

Notably, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina serves as the Minister of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, while Nasrul Hamid holds the position of state minister.