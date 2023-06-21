TIB writes to Obaidul Quader protesting his ‘baseless, false’ statement

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has written a letter to road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader protesting his baseless, misleading and false statements regarding TIB and TI.
The anti graft watchdog alleged that the minister attempted to unfairly and purposefully put the blame on TIB for some matters that are not remotely related to TI or TIB. It reflects his self-inflicting and misleading stance.
Moreover, it is unexpected to witness such lies being propagated by a responsible minister and a top leader of the ruling party, it added.
Referring to the recent statement of Quader linking TI and TIB with an operation at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said, “I think the honourable minister is in a state of confusion. We told him in the letter that he has continuously accused us of allegations that have nothing to do with TI or TIB. Such a lie is unexpected from a personality like him."
The TIB reminded the minister that it was a different human rights organisation based in the United States that called for the scrutiny of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the UN peacekeeping mission. Here, blaming TI or TIB seems absurd and ridiculous.
Furthermore, the TIB firmly denied any association with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), asserting that such allegations were completely unfounded.
Also, the TIB clarified that it was a local rights organisation that published the report on the Shapla Chattar incident. The issue is now pending in court and the minister should be well aware of it.
The watchdog alleged that the minister intentionally and unjustly tried to shift blame onto TI or TIB. It expects constructive criticism or suggestions from the bridges minister regarding its activities, rather than baseless lies.