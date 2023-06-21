TIB writes to Obaidul Quader protesting his ‘baseless, false’ statement

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has written a letter to road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader protesting his baseless, misleading and false statements regarding TIB and TI.

The anti graft watchdog alleged that the minister attempted to unfairly and purposefully put the blame on TIB for some matters that are not remotely related to TI or TIB. It reflects his self-inflicting and misleading stance.