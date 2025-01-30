174 incidents of communal violence, 23 deaths in 4 months: BHBCUC

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has reported 174 attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh in four months and 11 days. A total of 23 were killed and nine were raped in these incidents.

BHBCUC disclosed this information at a press briefing on Thursday morning. The data was prepared based on information published in different media outlets between 21 August and 31 December last year.

BHBCUC’s acting general secretary Manindra Kumar Nath read out a written speech during the press briefing. The programme was titled 'press conference against existing communal violence and disparity'. He said these communal incidents took place mainly in rural areas. There are some incidents where several families were attacked.