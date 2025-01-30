174 incidents of communal violence, 23 deaths in 4 months: BHBCUC
Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) has reported 174 attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh in four months and 11 days. A total of 23 were killed and nine were raped in these incidents.
BHBCUC disclosed this information at a press briefing on Thursday morning. The data was prepared based on information published in different media outlets between 21 August and 31 December last year.
BHBCUC’s acting general secretary Manindra Kumar Nath read out a written speech during the press briefing. The programme was titled 'press conference against existing communal violence and disparity'. He said these communal incidents took place mainly in rural areas. There are some incidents where several families were attacked.
The BHBCUC report said 64 of these incidents are of killing and repression on women, rape, gang rape, as well as attack on worship places, vandalism, loot and arson.
A total of 15 incidents were of arrest and harassment on allegation of hurting religious sentiment, 38 were related to attack on houses and business establishments, vandalism, loot and arson. The report mentioned 25 incidents of forcible usurpation of houses, land and businesses of religious minorities.
The BHBCUC also said the incidents mentioned in the report reflect partial scenario.
The platform at a press conference on 19 September said a total of 2010 incidents of communal attack across the country took place between 4 and 20 August. It collected the data from its branches.
The BHBCUC in its written statement said it could not collect data from its field level activists this time as they are also going through intimidation and attacks. The activists are also facing fake charges, the BHBCUC alleged.