Durga Puja
Special security arrangements until Sunday, says home adviser
There will be special security arrangements across the country until Sunday, the 10th day or Vijaya Dashami of Durga Puja, says home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
He made the announcement while addressing a discussion with the Dhaka city puja celebration committee after visiting the Dhakeshwari temple in the capital in the afternoon on Thursday.
The interim government made the highest allocation – Tk 40 million – for the puja celebration this time. The allocations in previous years ranged between Tk 20 to 30 million.
According to a home ministry press release, the adviser said there have been no untoward incidents across the country centering the ongoing Durga Puja. The general secretary of Bangladesh puja celebration council, Santosh Sharma, and other leaders agreed with his statement.
In addition to BGB members at borders, an adequate number of the policemen, rapid action battalion (RAB) and Ansar members have been deployed to facilitate uninterrupted as well as peaceful celebration of Durga Puja. Also, the armed forces have been granted magistracy power, he said.
“175 million people of Bangladesh will remain safe 365 days a year. It is our responsibility to arrange security for all citizens throughout the year, and we have been engaged in relentless efforts,” he added.
Bangladesh puja celebration council general secretary Santosh Sharma, Dhaka city puja celebration council president Jayanta Kumar Dev, among others, addressed the programme.
Bangladesh puja celebration council president Basudeb Dhar, Dhaka city puja celebration council general secretary Taposh Chandra Paul, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Mainul Hasan were also present on the occasion.