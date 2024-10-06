Durga Puja: Police headquarters issues security guidelines for peaceful celebration
Police Headquarters in a statement Sunday issued a security guideline for all to ensure peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu Community.
“The Bangladesh police have already taken enough security measures to hold the Durga Puja in a safe, peaceful and festive manner. Bangladesh police are committed to maintain law and order and ensure security of the lives and properties of the people,” the statement said.
Apart from the measures, police have issued guidelines for making the security foolproof.
In the guideline, all particularly the devotees have been asked to maintain caution as none can harm the religious harmony and social peace by spreading rumours or misleading information on the social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or blog or mobile phones.
If any such situation is created, inform the police immediately, the statement said.
Police have also suggested setting up separate entry gates for men and women and resisting anyone from entering the puja mandaps with bags alongside installing CCTVs, fire distinguishing equipment and archway gates in the pavilions.
Arrange appropriate lighting at puja mandaps and if possible keep standby generators and ‘hajak’ lights and refrain from blowing up firecrackers or potka (mini explosive), the statement said.
Appoint volunteers to ensure security to the puja condos and give them separate dresses, visible identity cards and arms bands inscribed with volunteers, the police headquarters said.
It also asked to use selected routes for the rallies of the Durga Puja.
The police headquarters also asked people to communicate over the following phone numbers if any police help is required.
The numbers are police headquarters control room: 0223380661, 0223381967, 01320001299 and 01320001300 and DMP Control Room: 02223355500 and 01817602050 and Dhakeshwari Mandir 9611353 and 01705505529 and RAB Control Room 01777720029, Fire Service Central Control Room 02223355555, 01713038181, 01713038182, and 01730336699.
The police headquarters also requested all to download the mobile numbers of police supers and officers-in-charge of the police stations from their respective websites.
The address of Bangladesh police Website is www.police.gov.bd.
The police headquarters also asked the citizens to dial toll free national emergency service no. 999 in any necessity.