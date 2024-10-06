Durga Puja: Police headquarters issues security guidelines for peaceful celebration

Apart from the measures, police have issued guidelines for making the security foolproof.

In the guideline, all particularly the devotees have been asked to maintain caution as none can harm the religious harmony and social peace by spreading rumours or misleading information on the social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or blog or mobile phones.

If any such situation is created, inform the police immediately, the statement said.

Police have also suggested setting up separate entry gates for men and women and resisting anyone from entering the puja mandaps with bags alongside installing CCTVs, fire distinguishing equipment and archway gates in the pavilions.