Metro rail likely to begin operation by end of December

The country’s first-ever elevated metro rail is expected to be inaugurated partially in the last week of December from Uttara to Agargaon, reports news agency BSS.

“We have completed the construction work and now the last moment preparations are going on. We are expecting to launch the metro rail service by the last week of this month,” said managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) MAN Siddique.

He said this at the Metrorail Exhibition Information Centre (MEIC) on Monday during a press tour organised by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to apprise the journalists of the latest update on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6.