Casualties of 2 along border prove independence in crisis: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday condemned and protested the death of a Bangladeshi citizen and injuries of another one in shooting by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

He issued a statement to the media in this regard today, Wednesday.

Youth Al Amin was killed along Porsha upazila border in Naogaon district on Tuesday while Liton Mia, 19, was shot near the Durgapur border in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat and later taken by BSF.