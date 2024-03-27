Casualties of 2 along border prove independence in crisis: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday condemned and protested the death of a Bangladeshi citizen and injuries of another one in shooting by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).
He issued a statement to the media in this regard today, Wednesday.
Youth Al Amin was killed along Porsha upazila border in Naogaon district on Tuesday while Liton Mia, 19, was shot near the Durgapur border in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat and later taken by BSF.
The dummy government and its cabinet members have kept mum even after the death of one Bangladeshi and picking up another Bangladeshi after shooting him along the border
Following the two incidents, the BNP secretary general in his statement said BSF killed a Bangladeshi and picked up another one after shooting him in the border areas on the glorious Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.
This incident once again proved that the citizens of Bangladesh do not have any security and the independence and sovereignty of the country is in grave danger now, he further said.
Such incidents of killing and injuries on the glorious Independence Day undermine the dignity of the nation, the statement read.
Despite giving away everything to stay in power, the people of Bangladesh won't compromise even a bit. This is why the people irrespective of party and beliefs must protest against the killing of Bangladeshis along the border
The dummy government and its cabinet members have kept mum even after the death of one Bangladeshi and picking up another Bangladeshi after shooting him along the border, Mirza Fakhrul said.
“Let alone taking any step, the ministers have not even uttered a single word in this regard. The lives of Bangladeshi citizens do not have any security because of the kowtowed policy of this dummy government. They do not even hesitate to weaken the country’s independence and sovereignty for the sake of power.”
Mirza Fakhrul further said the subservient government does not even protest against incidents including killing people by shooting along the border, and looting, attacking, even raping encroaching Bangladesh. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a hostage to hold on to her power.
Despite giving away everything to stay in power, the people of Bangladesh won't compromise even a bit. This is why the people irrespective of party and beliefs must protest against the killing of Bangladeshis along the border.
Only a government elected through a fair and free voting can guarantee the security and sovereignty of the people of the country, the BNP secretary general added.