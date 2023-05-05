What message did the morning earthquake convey?

There are some geological cracks around Dhaka that control small and narrow rivers and canals in the area. The earthquake that jolted the city early on Friday is believed to have occurred due to such a crack.

ASM Maksud Kamal, a seismologist and pro-vice chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University, expressed this view in a conversation with Prothom Alo.

A mild quake shook the capital city at 5:57 am on Friday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in Dohar, 14 kilometers away from Dhaka. Its origin was 10 km below the surface.