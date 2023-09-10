Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to French president Macron

President Emmanuel Macron, the first French president to visit Bangladesh in 33 years, was on Sunday accorded a red carpet reception on his arrival here on a two-day trip.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received Macron at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on his arrival from New Delhi at around 8:30 pm.

The French president was given a state salute and guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces. He inspected the guard of honour, while the national anthems of the countries were played.

In New Delhi, the French leader attended the G20 summit, which was also attended by PM Hasina too.