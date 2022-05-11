Official trip with 'relatives'

A 43-member delegation from Bangladesh is going to Geneva of Switzerland on a 16-day tour to take part in the international labour conference.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is organising the conference, which will start on 27 May and continue till 13 June.

The Bangladesh delegation will be led by state minister of labour and employment, Monnujan Sufian at the conference. She will be accompanied by her daughter, son-in-law and one of her cousins on the tour.

Three labour and employment ministry officials along with their family members are also going to Geneva. The delegation also includes two members of parliament (MP), Awami League leaders and workers’ leaders and officials from different government agencies.