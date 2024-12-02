Vishva Hindu Parishad demonstrates near Bangladesh high commission in Mumbai
Several hundred members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demonstrated near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai of Maharashtra in India Monday afternoon.
The demonstrators, with banners and placards, took position within 100-150 yards of the high commission.
They were chanting slogans against the “oppression of the minority community” and “taking actions against the ISKCON members” in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh High Commission in Mumbai chief Mahmudul Hasan informed this to Prothom Alo.
Meanwhile, a diplomatic source in Dhaka said nearly 300 protesters gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Later, they moved from there to near the Bangladesh high commission and chanted slogans and held a rally there.
Former minister of the Maharashtra state government Mangal Prabhat Lodha, also an industrialist, joined the demonstration.
Generally, the host country informs the foreign missions if there is any rally near the mission. But the Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission in Mumbai received the information of the demonstration first from the local newspersons.
The local police, however, blocked the demonstrators. They told the Bangladesh mission that the demonstrators wanted to grab media attention.