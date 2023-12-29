No need to panic over sanctions, we'll deal with it when it comes: Foreign Secretary 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed confidence that Bangladesh's national election on 7 January will be conducted in a fair and festive atmosphere.
He reassured that there is no need for anxiety or fear regarding potential sanctions post-election, and if any sanctions arise, Bangladesh will face them.
These statements were made during an exchange of views with leaders of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening.
When questioned about preparations for potential US sanctions, Masud Bin Momen responded, “Why should we think the worst? The highest authorities are reiterating our commitment to holding a fair election, and the Election Commission is moving forward with that goal. We remain hopeful for a fair election, and all efforts are directed towards achieving that.”
While expressing hope for fair elections, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen stated, “Even if any specific country expresses concerns or the possibility of sanctions arises, we will address it. There's no need to panic about it at this moment.”
Momen acknowledged that challenges may arise but emphasised the need to move forward despite them.
He added, “There is really nothing to worry so much about a country's opinions or actions. If we conduct a fair election and voters participate, conflicts can be minimised. While nobody wants conflict in the election, past experiences have shown conflicts do occur locally. Efforts will be made to reduce such occurrences.”
In response to questions about the government's preparation for potential sanctions, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen emphasised the sovereignty of each country.
He highlighted the international interest in observing the election, with delegations from the Commonwealth, NDI-IRI (US), EU, and numerous other observers expected.
Momen expressed optimism that the election would be conducted in a festive atmosphere, and if the issue of sanctions arises despite a fair election, it will be addressed accordingly.
Regarding diplomatic challenges post-election, Masud Bin Momen stated that the current focus is on ensuring free and fair elections. Comprehensive support will be provided to the Election Commission, and the United States has indicated action against anyone obstructing the election. With confidence in the fairness of the upcoming election, attention is now directed toward achieving a fair outcome on 7 January.
In the recent months, Myanmar has been at the center of various geopolitical dynamics. When asked about concerns regarding a potential shadow war in the region, the foreign secretary said, “Bangladesh is against any form of war, whether real or shadow. With Myanmar and India as immediate neighbors sharing borders, the primary focus is on development. Any kind of conflict, shadow war, or anything else can derail development efforts. For that, we have always shown extreme patience.”
Reflecting on the Rohingya crisis in 2017, Masud bin Momen noted that despite various provocations, the highest leadership advised against involvement in conflicts.
Bangladesh remains committed to avoiding conflicts, as the overarching objective is to maintain peace and stability in the region.