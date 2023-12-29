No need to panic over sanctions, we'll deal with it when it comes: Foreign Secretary 

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen expressed confidence that Bangladesh's national election on 7 January will be conducted in a fair and festive atmosphere.

He reassured that there is no need for anxiety or fear regarding potential sanctions post-election, and if any sanctions arise, Bangladesh will face them.

These statements were made during an exchange of views with leaders of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening.

When questioned about preparations for potential US sanctions, Masud Bin Momen responded, “Why should we think the worst? The highest authorities are reiterating our commitment to holding a fair election, and the Election Commission is moving forward with that goal. We remain hopeful for a fair election, and all efforts are directed towards achieving that.”