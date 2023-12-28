We don’t want to be anyone’s tail: Momen to EU delegation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with the visiting European Union (EU) election expert team at his residence in Sylhet on Wednesday. The foreign minister answered different questions from the delegation. However, the EU delegation didn’t give their own opinion. They only listened, the foreign minister said.

He disclosed this while speaking to newspersons at his residence in the Dhopadighir Parh area in the Sylhet city after the meeting on Wednesday evening. Later, AK Abdul Momen showed them his electoral camps.

He said, “We said as we want to maintain a balanced foreign policy, many countries are interested in us. We have a problem there. We don’t want to be anybody’s tail. We are an independent country. We want a free and fair election. Several big countries want to sell many things. We only do what is good for the people of the country. They want to forcefully sell things, but we don’t buy those. For this reason, they are a bit dissatisfied with us. And then they come up with various excuses. But we have principles. And people respect you when you have principles. This is what we have learnt. You may be poor, but you will have respect. For this reason, respect for our country in the international arena has increased a lot.”